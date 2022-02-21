fun-stuff, competitions, the duke, movie giveaway, competition, helen mirran, march 31

The Duke is the true story of Kempton Bunton, a 60-year old taxi driver, who stole Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. It was the first (and remains the only) theft in the gallery's history and gave the gallery added and unwanted colour. Kempton sent ransom notes saying that he would return the painting on condition that the government invested more in care for the elderly. He had long campaigned for pensioners to receive free television. What happened next became the stuff of legend. Only 50 years later did the full story emerge - Kempton had spun a web of lies. The only truth was that he was a good man, determined to change the world and save his marriage - how and why he used the Duke to achieve that is a wonderfully uplifting tale. Directed by Roger Mitchell, The Duke comes to cinemas from Transmission Films from March 31 with sneak previews on March 26 and 27. It is written by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman and stars Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren, Matthew Goode and Fionn Whitehead. The film was selected for the Venice Film Festival 2020. WIN: Australian Community Media has 15 double passes to give away across three mastheads, Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and Beaudesert Times. To be in the draw to win, fill in your details at redlandcitybulletin.com.au/story/7481641/win-tix-the-duke-story-told/?cs=365 by 9am on Monday, March 7, 2022. Conditions may apply and winners will be contacted and announced online.

