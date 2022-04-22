comment, opinion, spider, heights, so it goes

I let them live at my place. I walk close to them, peering at their webs and marvelling at their capacity to build such a delicate and beautiful home. I feel good having them around. Spiders and I are friends of sorts. I also feel good admitting that I like them. It makes me feel brave in a world where spiders scare a lot of people. I understand that because there are a lot of things that scare me too, and it is refreshing to find something that doesn't. Toads, for example are on the black list, along with snakes and heights. With snakes I try to be passe, but I can't help that cold grip of fear if I am just a little bit too close. I am after all fairly ignorant of what is venemous and what is not, so best to keep away and not to tempt fate. Height is a whole different issue. Heights prevent me from going up more than one floor in a shopping centre (the Myer centre is terrifying). Heights stop me from walking and sometimes driving over bridges. Heights mean I can't enjoy a tree top walk or climb ladders. Heights stop me looking at the view from the edge, from walking along a veranda without hugging the wall. Heights keep me in the kiddie's area at a theme park. Heights are what cause my palms to sweat and my heart rate to go up. Heights are not my happy place. So yes, I understand when people say they are scared of spiders. I am the one who stood at the bottom of the Empire State building while my husband ascended to the view. Yet, I am also the one who would be OK with a spider crawling on my arm. I mean I draw the line at redbacks and funnel webs and wouldn't be too happy to dance the Tarantella after a tarantula encounter (did you know this was the origins of that particular dance?). I am not entirely stupid. It seems though I am a fickle friend. Because there it was - a spider on my pillow. Even friends don't go there. This is a place I draw the line. This spider had to go. I picked up the pillow and released my friend into the wild, albeit from the height of my veranda. Perhaps I'm not as brave as I think I am. - Linda Muller

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/69588196-f5c6-4f87-9b16-35196c47c6d2_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1616_3456_3569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg