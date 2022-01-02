War On comes to museum

The annual Australia Day play There's a War On You Know will be presented by Mates Theatre Genesis at the Redland Museum with eight performances from January 25 to February 6.
Set in 1941, the play revolves around the antics at St Cecilia's School for Young Ladieswhich is rehearsing for The Mikado, to be presented in May for Founder's Day. But when Japan enters the war, the Bishop's wife decrees that this is no longer suitable.
The school's efforts to overcome this disaster become entwined with the activities of the local Home Guard, which meets at the school. When some girls attempt to explain the plot of The Mikado to a recruit, he thinks they are talking about a real event, and relates a garbled version to his captain. The play climaxes in a school invasion during Founder's Day.
The show features Linda Stevenson as Miss Thistleton, Diana Gogulski as Delys Burman, Kathy Manning as Stephanie Garret, Dante Mackenzie as Dymphna Dymett, Areena Ali as Betsy Allen, Megan Humby as Nan Carter, Breckin Hockings as Anthony Holthouse, Ian Stevenson as Captain Woods, Dennis Walsh as Sergeant Pearson, Sam Galatola as Lance Corporal Forster, Mike Holiday as Bishop Fullerton and Anna Bober as Agnes Fullerton.
The show is directed by Darsha Hockings, with Suze Harpur as assistant director, Pearce Krisanski as stage manager, Daniel Barker on set design, Glynis Sequeira on costumes and Mike Daniel on lighting and sound.
Tickets are $29 for matinee and $39 for evening performances and include a WWII rations coupon for an evening meal or afternoon tea. Patrons are invited to browse the museum display prior to the show.
Matinee shows are from 1.30pm with arrival from 10am and evening performances are from 6.30 for dinner with arrival from 6pm..
The Australia Day plays continue to be one of the major fund raisers for the museum. Raffle tickets will be on sale.
Book on trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=831971&
