The annual Australia Day play will not be presented at the Redland Museum this year. The decision was made to put off the 2022 play to 2023 due to an expected surge in Covid cases and to keep the community safe. This will be the second time an Australia Day play has not run since first being staged in 2008. The play was not held in 2013 due to museum building construction. Museum secretary Liz Blumson said the decision was the result of the uncertain situation caused by recent pandemic developments. She said tickets sold would be refunded, as per the museum's booking policy. "The museum wants to acknowledge the tremendous effort of the staff who have worked hard together as a team to prepare for the event. Please be assured that all this work will not be wasted as preparations for next year's production will be well in place," Ms Blumson said. Ms Blumson also acknowledged the cast and crew of MATES who rehearsed for months in the lead up to the play and designed the set and costumes.

