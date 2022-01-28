news, local-news, court, crime, assault, capalaba, redlands, teenager, armed, attack

A THORNESIDE man has been charged after allegedly assaulting two teenagers at Capalaba while armed with a wooden axe handle. Police say the 24-year-old approached three teens while they were walking along Mount Cotton Road about 10pm on Friday. The man allegedly threatened the group with a wooden axe handle before assaulting two teenagers, aged 16 and 18, while a 17-year-old girl fled the scene and called the police. Police will allege the man kicked one of the teens while he was on the ground, then assaulted the other before demanding they visit a nearby ATM to withdraw money. Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the 24-year-old, who has since been charged with two counts of armed robbery, deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm. He was also charged with one count of attempted armed robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, the latter of which relates to a matter at Capalaba in August last year. Paramedics treated the teenagers after suffering bruising to their head and torso. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvTKrwnz6guS7bcSi7dWkj/67265792-2b03-4538-8f71-d74feec685fa.jpg/r0_153_4272_2567_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg