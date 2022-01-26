community, australia, holiday, covid, coronavirus, beach, family, redlands, mayor

WET weather and the ongoing threat of COVID did not stop locals and a few visitors from enjoying Australia Day at Wellington Point. Hundreds of families and couples spent the public holiday on the beach, walking to King Island and sharing a conversation over lunch. Mayor Karen Williams said Wellington Point Recreation Reserve was known as a popular spot for celebrations, and urged people to stay COVID-safe. It comes after Redland City Council decided against hosting public events on Australia Day. "With COVID-19 case numbers rising across Queensland, we're reminding everyone to be mindful of Queensland Health requirements regarding social distancing and wearing face masks ...," she said. "At this challenging time, we are seeking everyone's assistance in helping to keep our community safe." Cr Williams reminded people to keep Redlands clean while enjoying the celebrations. "Council officers will be patrolling popular parks on the day but, if a bin is full, please take your rubbish home with you and dispose of it there," she said. "It would be appreciated if everyone celebrating outdoors could assist by being patient and respectful of others and follow the direction of authorities." Read more local news here

