FORMER Sheldon College principal Dr Lyn Bishop has been named Redlands Citizen of the Year just months after stepping away from a 25-year post at the school. Dr Bishop, who is also a Medal of the Order of Australia recipient, opened Sheldon College in 1997 with just 110 students and six staff. She was one of 11 locals recognised at the 2022 Redlands Coast Australia Day Awards, hosted by Redland City Council. Mayor Karen Williams said Dr Bishop had helped the school grow to about 1450 pupils and 300 staff by the end of her tenure. "Lyn is also a qualified psychologist and Justice of the Peace, and regularly participates in community, charity and cultural events," she said. Young Citizen of the Year was shared by Redlands students Xavier Mitchell and Isabelle Treasure, while well-known community figure Beryl Sutcliffe earned Senior Citizen of the Year. "Beryl has provided fundraising and volunteering support for CWA, Rotary, Probus, U3A Redlands District and Historic Ormiston House," Cr Williams said. The Cage Youth Foundation won the Community Organisation Award, Cleveland Film Company the Cultural Award, and Pelican and Seabird Rescue the Environment and Sustainability Award. Other winners included Redland Bay tennis coach Tim Low, who took out the Sports Award, while teenager Harry Taske won the Local Hero gong. The latter is well-known for working with brother Clancy to donate sporting goods, such as jerseys and cricket gear, to children in remote communities. Matthew Burns and Minjerribah Moorgumpin Elders-in-Council were joint-winners of the Reconciliation Award. Cr Williams said selecting winners across the nine award categories was difficult, as all nominees were worthy of recognition. "It is an honour to acknowledge these dedicated and passionate people who give so generously to help make Redlands Coast a great place to live," she said. "I thank all nominees and winners and assure them that Redlands Coast is proud of them all for their outstanding contributions to our community." North Stradbroke Island elder Aunty Lyn Shipway was named Citizen of the Year in 2021. Read more local news here

