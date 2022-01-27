news, local-news, soccer, football, season, premiership, broadbeach, queensland, league, united

REDLANDS United have kicked-off their preparations for the 2022 Football Queensland Premier League campaign with a 3-2 pre-season win at home against Broadbeach FC. The Red Devils coaching staff took the chance to make player rotations during the friendly so they could test out different combinations and formations, while looking at the squad in a game situation. Despite some good solid play, the Red Devils found themselves two goals down during the first half after two long-range chips over the scrambling United keeper. Redlands narrowed the margin before the break through a well worked play from Ryo Emoto down the right, who crossed deep to find James Piercy coming in at the far post. He calmly headed in for Redlands' fist goal, reducing the lead to 2-1 at half-time. The Red Devils came out firing in the second half, playing a fast high tempo game, pressuring Broadbeach and not giving them time to settle on the ball. Redlands were creating more chances, but desperate defence and some good goalkeeping from the visitors kept the home side at bay. Later, a Ryo Emoto cross into the box caught the arm of a defender, before he stepped up and drilled home the penalty to level the scores. The Red Devils continued to press on and were awarded a free kick about 25 meters out from goal. Redlands' skipper Sam Langley stepped up and drilled it home, giving the keeper no chance and seeing the home side extend their lead to 3-2. The Red Devils continued to push forward and the scoreline could have been more except for some great saves from the Broadbeach keeper. Head coach Graham Harvey said he was dissapointed with the first quarter of the game but was pleased that his team found structural discipline as the match progressed. "Our ball retention was good, however we have a lot of work to do to play with purpose," he said. "[It was] nice to get a win but I would describe it as C-. "Importantly at this stage of the season, this game gives me first impressions of players and how they are shaping up. "As I said to the players, this is not pre-season, tonight was the first game of 2022 for us. "[I am] looking forward to another week on the training pitch to implement ideas and get a bit more running into the players." Next Saturday Redlands United are at home once again as they take on fellow FQPL side Ipswich Knights at the Compass Grounds, Cleveland. The game kicks off at 5pm with the under 23s to play at 3pm and under 18s at 1pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/392c7a8d-6a46-455e-9084-091f5009752b.JPG/r0_279_3611_2319_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg