A man was airlifted to hospital yesterday after he was injured on an Australia Day jet ski joyride off a Moreton Bay Island. Another jet ski rider and beachgoers on the island noticed the man in his 20s was unconscious, lying face down in the water. They brought the injured rider to shore and stayed with him while waiting for help to arrive. Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crews landed on the north-western side of the island at 12.28 pm. The patient was alert and walking around when the helicopter arrived, but taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition for scans. In May, 2021, two jet ski riders were stranded on mud flats at Russell Island after their jet ski had broken down and were rescues by the Westpac Helicopter. In the same month, the LifeFlight helicopter also rescued an injured teenager who crashed his bike on North Stradbroke Island.

