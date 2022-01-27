news, local-news, covid, coronavirus, breach, restrictions, health, police, court, fine

ANOTHER Redlands business has been caught flouting COVID rules just days after a Capalaba cafe owner was arrested over compliance breaches. Police say a Point Lookout business was given a $6892 fine on Saturday night for not complying with health directives. It is alleged management had been warned several times about following mask rules and check-in requirements over a few months. The business was fined on January 22 when police visited the venue and saw staff breaching directives. Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan said action had to be taken over repeated non-compliance. "Police had provided education to this business on several occasions to ensure management understood their requirements to operate in compliance with the current CHO directives," he said. It comes just days after a 53-year-old cafe owner was arrested at his Capalaba Central Shopping Centre business and charged with three offences, including failing to comply with COVID-19 public health directives. A video of the arrest posted to social media shows the Wishart man saying, "I haven't done anything" and "I have the right to remain silent" before being escorted from his store. The 53-year-old - the subject of more than 20 community complaints - was also warned several times by police before his arrest. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/faPw5a6fQFzMgVR5WDFBDs/df223428-e154-4386-8cd5-10d93e0ff6f1.jpg/r0_282_1080_892_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg