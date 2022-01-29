news, local-news, Wedding photographer, Romana Saeheng, camera, Australian industry award, photography

Hundreds of brides who have been photographed by Romana Saeheng over the last two decades already know she is the best in the business. The Alexandra Hills Wedding photographer won the 2021 Australian Wedding Industry's inaugural Wedding Photographer of the Year award. Romana Saeheng has lived in the Redlands since she was 16 and finished school at Ormiston College. She missed out on her first university preference of a graphic design degree and studied photography with the intention of changing degrees later on. "I just fell in love with photography so I just stuck with it," she said. "Since I was really young I have always been creative, including photography." Ms Saeheng graduated with a triple major bachelor of photography at the Griffith University Queensland College of Art. At 22, while still at university she photographed her first wedding after a family friend enlisted her skills. "That was just so much fun, but back then it was all film of course so it was a little bit daunting making sure I've got the shot," she said. Ms Saeheng has since settled down in Alexandra Hills, started a family, and now runs a joint wedding venture business, helping brides in the Redlands and wider Brisbane area. She said she started focusing on her business when her family grew older. "My industry friends and I started planning weddings under our business Pop-up Weddings Bayside, and with demand that expanded to Elope Brisbane," Ms Saeheng said. Although the businesses faced difficulties during COVID, they managed to grow over the last two years. "It has taken off a lot because of COVID, I've been really lucky that my business has actually grown," Ms Saeheng said. "Last year, when most people did no weddings, I did 73, and at the end of 2019 I only did 40, so I've almost doubled the business. "It has been rough, no question, a lot of it was managing cancelled plans and emotional clients." Ms Saeheng said it was always a privilege to capture the special days of hundreds of brides across the Redlands. "It is so beautiful, having this one special day where everybody is looking and feeling amazing," she said. "I get to be a part of that and I get to capture it for them, I become one of the bridesmaids instantly on the day. "Every wedding is different, with all sorts of colours and themes, and as a creative person, having these details change at every shoot is awesome." She adds the Australian Wedding industry prize to her collection of two Brisbane Wedding Photographer of the Year awards. "I don't actively try to win awards, but it's lovely to be recognised." Read more news at redlandcitybulletin.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/a9a4278f-130b-46a1-a91e-f94858c26c10.jpg/r0_385_5824_3676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg