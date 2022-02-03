Stunning acreage home

news, property,

Property details: Redland Bay Relax, unwind and enjoy living in this absolutely stunning low maintenance home on acreage, surrounded by natural bushland. Hide away from it all on a prime 6000 square metre parcel of land with an abundance of fruit trees and a crystal-clear mineral pool. This home is an absolute must to inspect. With the possibility of dual living, this ideal home presents superbly with grand 9 foot ceilings and four bedrooms plus a spacious study. There are multiple living areas including a games room and a bar area. The gourmet kitchen is open plan with gas cook top and electric oven and the laundry is spacious. Both ensuite and main bathroom feature relaxing baths. Outside there are beautifully landscaped gardens and a sparkling mineral pool with gazebo. A welcoming outdoor entertaining area houses a pizza oven and built-in barbecue. The home has 4 kilowatts of solar panels, a two car garage and three garden sheds offering plenty of storage. Rich fruit trees are scattered throughout the property and include lime, orange, lemonade, macadamia and pecan. It is located in a unique cul-de-sac with other quality acreage homes that offer tranquil living yet are so close to all amenities. Redland Bay is a vibrant community with a cosy village feel. Enjoy a round of golf at the award winning Redland Bay Golf Course, iconic Redland Bay Hotle plus local shops, quality schools, bus routes, Moreton Bay Islands and every amenity you could possibly need. Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/27143443-bc7e-4b04-b685-064e7d780b5f.jpg/r0_91_1800_1108_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg