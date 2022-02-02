community, redlands, what's on, community, events

Cleveland & Alexandra Hills The Justice of the Peace service is back from February 7 at Cleveland Central Shopping Centre on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and Alexandra Hills Shopping Centre Tuesdays and Thursdays. Ormiston The Cleveland Weight Reduction Club is a weight loss support group which meets at the Church of the Nazarene each Wednesday at 9.15am. For more information contact Pat on 07 3822 2762. Cleveland ABC's revered weather presenter, Jenny Woodward, premiers her one-woman stage autobiographical comedy show at RPAC Sunday February 6. Tickets are $49-$59 and can be bought online. Cleveland The Redlands CWA hosts weekly craft sessions every Tuesday from 9.30am-11.30am. Everyone is welcome to join in at the CWA hall, 3 Waterloo Street, Cleveland. Victoria Point The Redland District Committee of the Aging will host its first Compassionate Communities forum for Victoria Point over zoom Friday February 4. Read more on page 8, contact Jacqui on 0402 496 360 for more details. Cleveland Zanny Begg's exhibition These Stories Will be Different brings together three of the artist's most significant video installations that explore contested histories to tell stories and challenging the politics of storytelling at Redland Art Gallery from February 4. Cleveland Learn a new language with the free Italian For Absolute Beginners class at 11.30am Thursdays at the Redland Museum. Contact Greg on 3822 9188 for more details.

WHAT'S ON What's on across Redlands Coast - February 2 2022