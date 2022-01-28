news, local-news, police, court, crime, car, dunwich, straddie, redlands, theft

POLICE are appealing for information after 17 vehicles were damaged in a single night at Dunwich on North Stradbroke Island. Windows were smashed and property was stolen at the One Mile car park, with police visiting the scene on January 16 after the incident unfolded overnight. A further five vehicles had been damaged in the same area sometime between January 12 and 13. It is not the first time cars have been targeted at Dunwich, with eight windscreens damaged in January last year at the overflow parking area near the One Mile jetty. Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Dunwich police. Sergeant Darren Scanlan said it was senseless destruction. "Our community is stronger than this," he said. "I urge people with information to come forward so these offenders can be held accountable." Police have also charged a 15-year-old Sunshine Coast boy after allegedly damaging a ride-on lawn mower ignition at the Bradbury's Beach Camping Ground about 12.45pm on January 17. The boy was found during police patrols of the area shortly after the incident. In March, he is due to face Cleveland Children's Court charged with wilful damage and trespass offences. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9nQYdrBHQxDB6mMpJRZdp8/54b0d686-6a61-47ab-a4a5-7895bc6d622c.jpg/r4_3_1199_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg