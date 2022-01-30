community, bank, money, branch, redlands, banker, queensland, franchise, digital

CLEVELAND banker Daniel Connor has racked up 30 years with Bank of Queensland as his Victoria Point branch nears a two-decade milestone. The branch opened its doors in August 2002 and has managed impressive staff retention, with the average employee tenure about nine years. Mr Connor joined Bank of Queensland aged just 17 and spent 10 years at a corporate level before opening the Redlands branch, which was one of the company's first franchises. He has seen many changes during his 30-year post, lived in three different Redlands suburbs and works alongside wife Fran. Mr Connor said Victoria Point did not have any banks when he opened the branch and the shopping centre was only 12 months old. "I worked with a lady at BOQ in Wynnum and she lived in Victoria Point, and I had never heard of it before," he said. "The first time I drove down there was a long drive from where I was living and I thought 'what's this about?'. "I have lived here now for the last 19 years ... but before that I hadn't spent a whole lot of time in the Redlands. "Victoria Point was just this little area ready to explode." Mr Connor said brick-and-mortar banking was not going anywhere and customers were still queuing out the door at his branch. "We opened our doors at 9.30 this morning [Tuesday] and we had a line-up out the door for the first two hours, and that is typical for different days of the week," he said. "To say that branch banking is dead is so far from the truth, it's not funny. "The other banks have certainly done us some favours by closing their doors. We have gotten busier and I have put on two more staff since the start of COVID." Banking has changed since Mr Connor started as a teenager, with a huge demand for cheques now all but gone and the big banks shifting focus to digital banking. "They also say that cash is going, but I can absoloutely guarantee you that is not the case," he said. "The amount of cash desposits and withdrawals, even though everything is going to card, is nowhere near going away anytime soon. "The technology is probably the main thing that has helped." Mr Connor said no two days in his job were the same. "Having the team that we've got here just makes it a good place [to work] and there's a fair bit of tenure there, which is good," he said. "We love the customers and love being able to tell people will be here for the next five, 10, 15 years." Staff and customers will celebrate the branch anniversary in August. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/fe761ff2-7379-404c-a344-7773bbb24cb7.jpeg/r0_16_6627_3760_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg