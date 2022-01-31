news, local-news, politics, pavlou, election, federal, lnp, labor, government, australia

OUTSPOKEN student activist Drew Pavlou has registered his Democratic Alliance political party to his father's fruit shop at Birkdale. The 22-year-old Bulimba man, who is a critic of the Chinese communist government, has applied to register his party with the Australian Electoral Commission. Mr Pavlou believed his party would be the first to have headquarters at a fruit shop, a move he said was prompted by fears of Chinese backlash to registering his home address. "This really is a grassroots effort," he said. "We don't have any big backers. We don't have millions of dollars to play with like Clive Palmer. "We are just raising money at a grassroots level ... and that will be going into the party, funding our candidates, and hopefully, if we raise a lot more, we can run some more candidates." The Drew Pavlou Democratic Alliance party currently has four candidates across Australia who hope to be running for Senate at the federal election. Mr Pavlou, who is planning to run for a seat in the upper house, said he wanted people to have a stake in society and the country's future. "The only way to safeguard our democracy in the long term is making sure Australians feel that politics represent them and that their elected members represent them," he said. "We need to basically make sure we are bringing integrity back to politics. "We are going to have to make sure that people can actually afford to live, to own their own home, and that they are not just basically cut out of the economy and cut out of society." Mr Pavlou would also push for a Royal Commission into what he believes is Chinese interference in Australian politics. "We would also be seeking to back a big program of government investment in Australian manufacturing, in Australian sovereign supply chains and things of that nature," he said. "This way, we will make sure our economy is less reliant on the Chinese government and that we can re-build the Australian middle-class, so people can have more of a stake in the future of this country." The AEC will accept objections to the party's application before February 24. Mr Pavlou said if he was elected in Queensland, it could give his party the balance of power in the upper house. "We are going to be heading into what will very likely be a hung Parliament in the lower house, and already the crossbench has a lot of powers the Senate," he said. "Whatever government emerges after the election, whether it's a Labor minority government or a Liberal minority government, they are going to have to negotiate with the crossbench to pass legislation."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/642e4dc0-0f0d-49cd-b0fd-78c69c914921_rotated_90.JPG/r0_2382_4000_4642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg