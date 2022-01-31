community, triplets, redlands, sisters, family, school, primary, community, birthday

REDLAND Bay triplets Isabelle, Emily and Kate Kwiatkowski are ready for high school. The trio, all aged 12, have just finished their primary years and are about start grade seven at Thornland's Carmel College. Mother Lynda Kwiatkowski said the girls were a mix of nervous and excited about transitioning to high school. "They are going with all of their friends," she said. "I think because a lot of the kids go onto high school with them, it's a sad time finishing primary school but still exciting. "Having sisters and arriving for your first day, that is a unique sense of safety that others don't get." Raising triplets means Ms Kwiatkowski organises three birthdays at the same time every November, not long before the Christmas rush. School expenses are also tripled for the family, who are unable to rely on hand-me-down uniforms like some other families. "It is a big cost to start out when you are paying for three kids at a private high school," Ms Kwiatkoski said. "I still get a lot of comments from friends, especially those who have younger kids. "As soon as they have their own kids they say 'I don't know how you did it. I've thought of you so many times when I have been at my wit's end'. "Now it is the same as having three kids, really, once you pass those younger years." Ms Kwiatkowski spends lots of time on the road, taking her daughters to sport practice and other events. She said the girls were part of the same friend group so birthdays could be celebrated together. "We had a big sleep over camping trip at Mount Cotton," Ms Kwiatkowski said. "They each had a tent with their friends and we camped out overnight. "We tend to do all the sleep overs at our place, because you only need one person to sleep over and you have four friends. "I do all the driving because I have got a Tarago [van]. I do a lot of driving around." All Queensland children return to school next Monday after a two week delay. Read more local news here

