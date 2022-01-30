comment, opinion,

Your article concerning the proposed subdivision of a 2000sq. Metre block in Birkdale (RCB 26/1) highlights yet again the need for a mechanism for residents to be made aware of changes to their immediate neighbourhood so they can if they wish, submit an objection. As it currently stands, submissions to council for subdividing your land or proposing multiple dwelling housing is generally code assessable, which means there is likely no local community feedback to the proposal. If they were impact assessable, a sign erected on the property would need to be erected, describing what was intended and how to lodge objections. In this specific case, as an example turning one block into four, surely the residents would want to know and have a say as it is likely impacting their livability. A Redland City Plan amendments package has just been prepared for submission to the State Government for approval to encourage well-designed multiple dwelling housing (apartments and townhouses) across the city. The proposal encourages development consistent with Redland City character. I would argue that the Redland City character, what is left of it, is being eroded by a lack of easily accessible information available to residents. Progress is inevitable, but the council needs to be more inclusive on the rocky road ahead. Steve Barnes, Alexandra Hills I am annoyed with the overflowing rubbish bins at Raby Bay Harbour Park. I saw the most recent one immediately adjacent to the public pontoon where Bay and canal cruises depart and where hundreds of walkers pass each day. Raby Bay Harbour and Foreshore bins are regularly in a similar or worse state, giving the Ibis every opportunity to exacerbate the litter problem, spilling into the Harbour and Bay. Over five nights during the recent Christmas Carols event, the bins were left like this for days on end. What an appalling advertisement for the natural beauty of our Bay foreshore. You would think the council would focus some attention on this major focus point for tourists, visitors and residents. Ian Neil, Cleveland The upgrades that have been done at Raby Esplanade Park are fantastic, to say the least. There is just one problem that still needs fixing. The council has provided two new car parks for the park, one in Bainbridge St and one in Raby Esplanade. The only problem is that people are still parking as close as possible to the area where they want to be. (Too lazy to walk a bit further) which is causing problems in Grenoble Place, which is only a narrow street to start with. Most days, the new car parks are empty, while Grenoble Place could have six or seven cars parked there. They are parking on the nature strip at the side of the park and on the footpaths in front of houses which residents in Grenoble Place like to keep looking nice and damaging their sprinklers. They are also parking on the turning circle where the council have already put up No Standing Signs. They are endangering lives in the street and are just breaking the Parking rules all the time. Do they not know that it is illegal to park on a nature strip or footpath or No standing sign??? The council needs to get down to Grenoble Place and start handing out parking fines and advising people to park safely in the new car park in Bainbridge St and Raby Esplanade. There are about 17 car spaces in the new areas. Jan Wolfe, Ormiston Great to see the road works are progressing. When traffic meets the bridge with one lane in each direction, what will traffic do? Is there any new bridge in the works in conjunction with BCC? It is pointless doing extra lanes to be funnelled back into one lane. Jennifer Bennett, Wynnum West

HAVE YOUR SAY YOUR SAY: What is left of Redland City character is being eroded