covid shuffle

For want of a better word, I'm going to call it the Covid shuffle. We all do it. We all face that awkward moment of greeting when we might usually hug or peck each other on the cheek and instead awkwardly shuffle around one another, considering the other options. We smile to cover up and you can see the mental process happening concurrently as we decide on best options. We do a sort of air hug, arms outstretched embracing the air - perhaps adding a little verbal "ooh" to make the moment meaningful. We consider the elbow salute but back away quickly, laughing slightly as we decide whether this is either too personal or not personal enough. We weigh up the status of the person we are greeting. If they are an acquaintance only we might even take a step back - all the better to be cautious. But if we know them well, this is the moment. Clearly because they are a friend or a family member, it stands to reason that they are no threat. I mean - I wash my hands. I wear a mask. I think about what crowded places to enter. It therefore stands to reason that anyone I associate with must therefore do the same. Here you go world. I've found the bubble and I'm in it and so are all of my friends. And as we make that split second choice, we both move forward. No elbow bumps for us. No air hugs, no mask, no precaution. These people are in our inner circle and must therefore be immune and exempt from the rules. How wrong we are. Because all of a sudden, everyone knows someone who has had or who is having Covid. All of a sudden this dreadful, insidious invasive shadow of a condition has settled on our own doorsteps. It is no longer a news story. It is our news story. Suddenly that son of yours lets you know that he and his girlfriend have succombed, as have a significant per centage of their friends. Suddenly that grandson can't visit kindergarten, given the number of cases there. Suddenly facebook friends tell you about their children, their parents, themselves. Suddenly the latest round of holidays are cancelled, parties are postponed. Suddenly life is put on hold yet again. And so the Covid shuffle includes a few more awkward steps. - Linda Muller

