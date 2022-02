news, local-news,

Four decades of music will be played at the Victoria Point Sharks sporting club with Soul Cutz, performing at 8pm on February 12. Soul Cutz presents a cabaret-style who presenting the sound of Barry White, The Bee Gees, Michael Jackson, James Brown and Elvis Presley. The artists are known for perfecting their sound over a close association spanning many years. Book on 3207 7865 if dining before the show. Entry to the show is free.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/ba4cb079-1abf-49bd-a8ed-1ae635ee203f.jpg/r0_401_2048_1558_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg