Redland soprano Leah Lever has written, produced and directed a sweet new cabaret as part of this year's Queensland Cabaret Festival, known as Cabfest '22. Leah Lever - Sweet Life will premiere at Brisbane's Metro Arts on March 10 and will launch Ms Lever's purpose-written original ballad, Sweet Life. "Sweet Life is a story told through song - like a Tapas that samples all the ups and downs of romance, blended within a narrative that links each layer together like fresh cream in a black forest cherry cake," Ms Lever said. "The show will give the audience a tantalising taste of all of life's more intriguing flavours, delivered through a varied repertoire of singers' songs." As well as her stylised delivery of musical theatre, jazz, pop, and more classic covers, Ms Lever has become increasingly known as a talented song writer whose original music is swaddled in empathy and encouragement and praises authenticity, individuality, and triumph over adversity. "I am especially thrilled to be premiering my latest original at Leah Lever - Sweet Life during this prestigious festival which showcases the talents of elite Australian and international cabaret performers," Ms Lever said. "I was delighted to be invited to be among the glitterati of the cabaret industry presenting at this festival." "My new Leah Lever - Sweet Life show is my stepping stone to the next level within the entertainment industry and I'm pleased to have this opportunity while still in my teens. "I am hoping many of my local friends and fans can come along to Brisbane's West End on the night to enjoy my new show and share in my joy at being on the stage once again. "Nothing makes me happier than developing and performing bright new productions for Queensland audiences, especially in these uncertain times, when creativity is just what the doctor ordered to get people out and about and smiling again." Leah's new show follows two cabarets she performed with guest artists in the Redlands in 2021 at Redlands Performing Arts Centre and at the Redland Museum. Tickets can be purchased via the Queensland Cabaret Festival website at queenslandcabaretfestival.com.au/event/sweet-life/

Leah Lever branches into cabaret