Theatre Redlands is seeking contact with any former members of the Queensland Women's Land Army based in the Redlands or members of their families. Theatre Redlands' principal Jan Nary, has undertaken a project to write a play based on the local Land Army, its members and their support of the war effort. The project is supported by a RADF grant from Redland City Council. "The Land Army is such an important part of Redlands' history. As well as contributing significantly to the outcome of the war it put women into pivotal roles on the home front and gave them a whole new vision of what their lives could be." Ms Nary said that while there was a wealth of research material held in State and National archives and libraries, the Redland Museum and the Redland Library, she was hopeful of interviewing actual participants and members of their families as well as farm owners who may have employed them. "Talking with people always triggers little memories, anecdotes," she said. "It's the personal reminiscences that put life and breath into narratives, that put meat onto the bones of history. Anyone who contributes will get to read the final script and clear it before it goes to print; no names, no pack drill if that's what people choose." Ms Nary said it was a presentation by Cr Paul Bishop that opened her mind to the possibility of crafting the stage play. "In this, the Museum's 50th Anniversary year, applauding the women land warriors seems an appropriate undertaking." Ms Nary can be contacted on 0429 898 328 or j.narypr@bigpond.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/b459b5f7-be1f-4b5e-8a7d-75fad3090a16.jpg/r0_173_892_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

New play to be based on Queensland Women's Land Army