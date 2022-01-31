news, local-news, johnny rhythm, lovestreeet studios, nothing to prove, john boumford, sixty

What started out as a couple of songs to celebrate John Boumford's 60th birthday has taken on a life of its own. Boumford, of Cleveland, started the Johnny Rhythm and the 60 Project last year, a project that has continued with a recent recording of a new single Nothing to Prove last month. The single was recorded at Lovestreet Studios at the Gold Coast. The latest recording follows the success of Boumford's first album Strong Enough in 2021 which was played in more than 80 countries worldwide and on thousands of online streams. "We had a long, but rewarding studio session yesterday and are excited about what the future may hold," Boumford said. "We have been humbled by the response we have received from our local Redlands community and beyond, in particular at our recent "live" Sofar Sounds Brisbane performance at La Boite Theatre.The project continues to use musicians and vocalists from Brisbane and our local area and is a labour of love for all involved which makes for a family atmosphere in our creative journey." Singers involved in the project include Michael Scriha, Shanon Watkins, Charlotte Emily, Gabriella Grace and Jade Delmiguez with band members Mitchell Hagger and Michael Scriha. Also involved are Jasper Lambert, Simon Watson, Ed Ruben, Casey Glennen, Scott French from Lovestreet Studios and Daniel Helmstedt for video and production. "Fortunately, we are receiving more opportunities to perform live and with more radio stations playing our music we are excited to see where 2022 will take us."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/be6bb601-724e-419c-8355-151237b3f266.jpg/r1083_0_5724_2622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Johnny Rhythm project is ongoing