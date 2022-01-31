news, local-news, police, distracted driving, fines, budget direct, strict laws

As a Budget Direct study dubs Queensland the state with the strictest driving laws in Australia, Capalaba police have called for drivers to stay focused behind the wheel. The data was based on five critical driving offences - speeding, drink driving, driver distraction, mobile phone use, and driving without a seatbelt. Queensland took the top spot with the highest penalty fines on average. Of the offences, Queensland had the highest penalty fines for both driver distraction and mobile phone offences. Capalaba Road Policing Unit officer in Charge senior sergeant Stephen Lees said police caught distracted drivers often. "Police have seen a multitude of actions by drivers that are dangerous as it takes away the attention from the road including reading a book, a newspaper or maps, applying makeup, using a laptop computer, trying to reach into the back seat of the car to pick up an item, picking up an object they have dropped on the floor and looking at other things other than the road in front of them," he said. "The most common Traffic Infringement Notices issued for distraction offences are Driver Use a Mobile Phone ($1033 fine and four demerit points) and Careless Driving or Drive Without Due Care and Attention ($551 fine and three demerit points). "If a driver is distracted and creates a dangerous situation, i.e. drives on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic, they could be charged with Dangerous Driving, which is a criminal offence." He said many drivers were unaware of the specifics of the laws on using mobile phones while driving and were due for a refresh. "It is illegal to hold a mobile phone in your hand or have it resting on any part of your body, sitting on your lap when driving or stationary in a line of traffic or stopped at a red light," Mr Lees said. "The phone does not even have to be turned on for it to be an offence. "A vehicle must be parked before the driver can pick up the phone. However, a driver may use a mobile phone to pay for goods at a drive-through. "A driver can operate a mobile phone that is secured in a cradle attached to the vehicle if done safely."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/06619bd0-96fa-4512-8a16-e8a316e55bfb.JPG/r1000_795_6000_3620_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg