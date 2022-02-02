It's a one of a kind island bowls club situated right on the water's edge with a uniqueness quite unlike any other. And at Club Macleay, there is so much to offer. The club is on Macleay Island and it offers a friendly atmosphere with the most amazing views of Moreton Bay. "Our sunsets are spectacular, and we are only a short boat ride away from Redland Bay," said club and admin manager Julie Brooks. The club has a courtesy bus which can collect guests from the island ferry terminal and anywhere else on the island servicing Wednesday to Sunday. The bistro is also open on these days. "Waterfront lawn bowls on our synthetic green are attracting more and more social groups such as Probus clubs and RSL groups. "We love to host a game for any social group looking for a day or nighttime outing. "Twilight bowls is a huge hit at Club Macleay," Julie said. Club Macleay has the cheapest green fees, beers and the best food. There's something quite special about the place. "We have so much to offer so you really can spend the day at Club Macleay. "It's a great venue to bring the family and with the vast Queensland tourism development, Club Macleay is an ideal place to visit." There is live entertainment every Saturday night and Sunday lunchtime and the club also offers quality shows that are always free. "We are still renovating bit by bit. "Our new beer garden is a success and looks fantastic with the support from Diageo and their 'Raising the Bar' initiative to assist with covid safety. "We have a new innovative app for members that enables them to click and collect bottle shop purchases as well as keeping up to date with all the events offered by the club." Dedicated staff and volunteers including club management, bar and gaming attendants, bus drivers, reception, cleaners and board members help make Club Macleay the place to visit. Club Macleay has hosted hit acts such as The Hillbilly Goats, 8 Ball Aitken, The Neil Diamond Superhits Show, ABBA Live, The Blues Brothers, James Blundell and many others.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/6c9e85fa-9d34-439e-9fb3-f4736090e184.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Club Macleay is unique and appealing in many ways

