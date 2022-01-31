news, local-news, cricket, marnus, labuschagne, redlands, wests, batting, bowling, australia

REDLANDS Tigers first grade welcomed back three representative players in Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson and Marnus Labuschagne this week for their clash against Western Suburbs. After recommencing their innings within striking distance of first innings points, Wests breezed past the target of 167 and piled on 5d/422 thanks to a whopping 293 run partnership between Snell and Truloff. Opening the batting, Snell compiled 119 runs but the day belonged to Sam Truloff who was finally dismissed for 219, continuing his rich vein of form with the bat. Tigers were then asked to bat again and finished the day 5-110, Labuschagne top scoring with 49. After being in more than a spot of bother on day one, second grade clawed their way back for an emphatic victory over Wests. Player movement saw Josh Smith join Jasper Sumner at the crease, replacing Tom Biggs. Tigers were then bowled out for 213, with Jasper Sumner finishing 60 not out. Some tight bowling from the Tigers contingent saw pressure mount on Wests and wickets began falling regularly for the home side. Klinton Goodridge was the hero with the ball for second grade, collecting 6/30, which included the final four wickets to seal a brilliant win for Tigers. Third grade lso enjoyed a great victory over Wests at home on Fred Kratzmann Oval. After compiling 187 last week, the visitors would have been thinking they were in with a chance but were eventually bowled out for 124. Veteren Jason Hil lead from the front claiming 5/28 and was supported well by Tom Biggs. Redlands batted on in the second innings and finished on 4/134 at the close of play, Damyn Waddups top scoring with a quickfire 43 from 28 balls. Fourth grade bounced back well in their first two-day match after Christmas with a comprehensive victory over Western Suburbs, coming very close to an outright win. Resuming on 2/31 chasing 104, Tigers were cautious early until Lachlan Honan's 27 off 11 all but saw them home. In pursuit of quick runs though, Tigers were then bowled out for 129. Redlands picked up where they left off in the first innings as Wests never really got going once again and were bowled out for 95 in quick time. Grant Brix was the chief destroyer for Tigers, claiming 5/13. This left Redlands requiring 65 from 3 overs for an unlikely victory. Tigers took it on and reached 1/30 from their three overs, coming very close to that elusive outright. Fifth grade went down to Western Suburbs. Declaring at 7/204, Wests chased down the total with two wickets to spare. Sixth grade had a tough assignment to bounce back after being bowled out for 74 last week. The home side had little trouble getting past that total and eventually declared 7/156. Rowan Grant was the pick of the bowlers with 2/27. After being asked to bat again Redlands finished the day on 7/79. The Tigers second grade women's team played a strong Souths outfit on Sunday at Fred Kratzmann Oval. In tough conditions the girls fought well with the ball, but Souths posted a strong 5/218. It was never going to be easy going, however the team fell short on this occassion, finishing on 9/118 at the close of play. Tigers' over 40s men's side played out a match that will no doubt be spoken about for some time, finishing in a tie against Valleys. Redlands batted first and amassed 6/199 fromt their 35 overs with Cameron Miers top scoring with 48 from 29 balls. With tension boiling, it was up to skipper and stalwart Razz Bubke to deliver the final ball, which castled all three stumps resulting in a tie.

