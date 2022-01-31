Catches take the bait

news, local-news,

Anglers' fishing the Brisbane River were rewarded with large mulloway, and threadfin salmon catches. Live baits of herring, mullet and prawns are delivering the results. The regular Brisbane port anglers' fish the night for spectacular results, and they only keep a fish or two and safely return most of their catch. They use circle hooks to eliminate the fish from deeply embedded hookups. The circle hooks will pin the fish in the jaw. Tusk fish and sweetlip dominated reef fishing. Grass sweetlip are the most common of the sweetlip family and have a minimum legal length of 30 cm. Spangled sweetlip minimum legal length of 45 cm. Tusk fish has a minimum length of 30 cm. If I decide to keep a fish for a meal, I immediately kill it and keep it cool. Because dead fish shrink in size, it is best to only keep fish at least 5 cm over the legal size. Bait fishing for these species is the preferred option, with unweighted squid and prawns being the best. Grass sweetlip can be on very shallow reefs, and popular local fishing spots are reefs around Wellington Point, Coochiemudlo Island, Potts Point, Green Island, Raby Bay area. Spangled sweetlip inhabit deeper channels, drop-offs, and the artificial reef systems. Mullet baits are effective in these locations. Gar fishing is a land-based fishery, which is so much fun. Fish from the local jetties and the rock walls along the Raby Bay Foreshore. Burley up with breadcrumbs and fish a small piece of peeled prawn under a pencil float. Place the hook 50 to 70 cm below the float. A split shot lead placed about 10 cm above the hook will keep the bait in the fishing zone. Freshwater fishing is improving, with most impoundments producing fish. Using live shrimp, Raymond and Andrew Kennedy fished the Baroon Pocket Dam on Australia Day. They caught seventy-two bass, six fish over 50 cm, and the biggest caught by Andrew of 54 cm. Reports of mud crabs, flushed out by the rain and large tides. Place your pots around the small creeks, mangroves, and creeks. Send your fishing pictures to desdavidmichael@gmail.com.

