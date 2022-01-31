news, local-news, Soroptimist international bayside, women's education, funding, scholarship, Maris king MBE

The Soroptimist International Bayside is putting up $1000 to a woman from the Redlands area to help support studies in tertiary education. The scholarship honours Maris King MBE, an eminent Soroptimist and past member of the SI Bayside club. Maris had a distinguished and ice-breaking career in the Australian Diplomatic Service and was the first woman to serve as an Australian High Commissioner. The Soroptimist International group works to empower women and girls with a focus on education. Last year's scholarship went to Soroptomist international Bayside member Rikki to help her study a Bachelor of Psychology (honours). Rikki's desire to learn more about her culture and heritage has allowed her to network and connect with the bayside community. She has now started her own business to offer therapy and other holistic services to help families through trauma and mental health issues. Rikki became a member after winning the scholarship and has since contributed to many of the club's projects to support women's education. Applications are open now for the Maris King and will close February 7. To apply, contact sibayside@siswp.org, requesting a scholarship application package. The winner will be announced at the SI Bayside International Women's Day Breakfast at the Redlands Sporting Club on March 4

Soroptimist International helps fund bayside woman's tertiary education