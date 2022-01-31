news, local-news, marine radio, Raby Bay Volunteer marine rescue

The Raby Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue crew is teaching boat safety loud and clear with free courses on using radios out on the water. When stranded on the waters of Raby Bay, the VMR are the first point of call when trouble arises. The group has taken it upon themselves to show boaties how to get in touch with them over marine radios. VRM Raby Bay radio officer Jack Kennedy said the Know Your Marine Radio courses had helped more than 200 boaties in the Redlands understand their equipment since they began in August last year. "Boating is all about layers of safety, and logging on with your radio using phones or our intercom is just one way to do it," he said. "At the end of the day, if boaties need help they need to know how to use their radio." "That is where they will get the most assistance, and any boat around them will hear the call and can help. "Before people go out on the water they need to log on so if they do get into trouble we can react immediately and quickly with our rescue boats." Volunteers were prompted to start the sessions after a string of incidents involving missing people off waters in Moreton Bay and an increase in major search and rescue operations through 2021. Mr Kennedy said the courses were practical and would teach boaties the best rescue practices to be prepared if they get into trouble. "We've designed them around the local needs, informing people the correct procedures to use and the relevant channels in the local area," he said. "We get them to script a call on a radio and we have someone on the other end so they get used to using the the equipment." The two hour sessions also cover proper radio set up, finding faults with equipment, finding weather reports and logging on to bar crossings. The next Know Your Marine Radio night is Thursday February 3 from 4.30pm at the VMR Raby Bay Base in William Street, Cleveland Point.. Those who want to attend must call Jack Kennedy on 0419675180.

