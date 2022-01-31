Buy now problems later

life-style, buynowpaylater, debt, financial hardship, salvation army

Financial counsellors are concerned that easy access to Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services are causing hardship for many South East Queensland residents. According to Brian Harvey, a Financial Counsellor with the Salvation Army's Moneycare program, these products quickly become the main reason people seek financial help. "The main issue we're seeing is people are being sold products they can't afford, particularly from Buy Now Pay Later services. "On average, people are coming to me with two to eight of these kinds of products," Mr Harvey said. Mr Harvey understood that many of his clients were already experiencing financial hardship before engaging with BNPL services but had no difficulty accessing BNPL services. "There are very few credit checks carried out by these services, and lots of people are using the products to help pay for everyday expenses like electricity bills. "I understand if you're caught between a rock and a hard place and someone offers you financial help, you'll take it, but many of these people should not be considered for financial products at all," he said. While BNPL services are useful for those who can afford them, Mr Harvey was concerned that the industry targeted people of lower socioeconomic status. "A lot of community members come from a low socioeconomic background, and I feel some companies are actively targeting them," he said. For those genuinely experiencing financial hardship, Mr Harvey explained that there were alternatives to using Buy Now Pay Later. "Firstly, when it comes to financial products, if you don't absolutely need it, don't use it. "If you need money for a necessary purchase, like replacing a broken fridge, you can apply for a no-interest loan through Good Shepherd, which has no fees or charges whatsoever. "Moneycare also offers financial counselling with a focus on debt management. Plenty of people come to us for help and if you're struggling, it's always better to seek help," he said. The Salvation Army Moneycare program provides free financial counselling services to those in need, and appointments may be scheduled by calling 1800722363. A free ebook is also available from Salvation Army Moneycare, which contains advice on navigating financial issues.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/162400250/f3beaa65-690b-4d77-98f4-5ed049d59a02.jpg/r0_65_1280_788_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg