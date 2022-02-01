community, charge, vehicle, parking, tesla, fine, government, redlands, logan

REDLANDS and Logan drivers are being warned against parking illegally in electric vehicle charging bays as new fines come into effect this week. Non-electric vehicle owners caught flouting the rules and parking in charging areas can expect to be slapped with a $55 ticket from Friday. It comes just months after Redlands Tesla owners called for more local charging stations, saying many large regional areas were better equipped. Electric vehicle owners can charge their cars locally at Cleveland Central Shopping Centre or Mount Cotton's Sirromet Winery. There are also several options in Logan, including at the Hyperdome Shopping Centre, Jimboomba, Flagstone and Yarrabilba. Transport Minister Mark Bailey said illegal parking in charging bays was a sore point for electric vehicle owners. Data has revealed there are now 7110 registered electric cars on Queensland roads. "A penalty of $55 will apply for those who park a non-electric vehicle in an EV charging bays from Friday, February 4, joining a number of new penalties rolled out on Queensland roads," Mr Bailey said. "You can't leave your car parked at a petrol pump, so why should EV charging bays be any different." The state government has invested $5.3 million to open 31 electric vehicle charging sites across Queensland as part of a zero emission vehicle strategy. It will also spend a further $2.75 million to almost double the length of the Queensland Electric Super Highway, taking the number of fast charging stations to 49. "This means you can travel from Brisbane to Mount Isa, Goondiwindi to Emerald, and Longreach to Cairns knowing there are charging stations along the way," Mr Bailey said. "The use of the QESH network is at an all-time high, which is why we will continue to invest in these important initiatives and crack down on illegal parking at EV charging bays across the state." The state government is also set to announce a new zero emissions vehicle strategy in the coming months which will look at getting more people into electric cars. "The new strategy aims to break down barriers to purchasing an EV and lay out a plan for Queensland's clean transport future," he said. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/c46ffac8-ffbb-45e1-81e2-3a43861d292a.jpg/r0_100_800_552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg