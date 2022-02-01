news, local-news, space, andrew uscinski, launch, valiant space, mission, skyraft, redland bay, intergalactic

A Redland bay space fanatic who launched his intergalactic passion into a stellar career will complete a space rideshare mission this year. Andrew Uscinski of Redland Bay is a Sheldon College graduate and the CEO and co-founder of Valiant Space. The 24-year-old said he had always been interested in space and all things flying. "My mother was a flight attendant and my father is an airline pilot so I grew up in an aviation household," he said. "I started to learn to fly when I was 16 and was part of multiple Australia Space Design Competitions." These competitions took Mr Uscinski all the way to the USA in 2013 for the International Space Settlement Design Competition. "I didn't win, but it was an amazing experience and really reaffirmed my passion for space engineering." While studying a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of Queensland, he met Michael Douw. "We were both studying engineering together and we weren't happy with the lack of hands-on experiences, so we set ourselves the goal to build a liquid propellant rocket engine before we graduated," Mr Uscinski said. "On the journey... we realised there was a real business opportunity in selling small rocket engines for satellites to be used in space." The pair began their company Valiant Space, where Mr Uscinski is the chief executive. The business recently partnered with Canberra-based satellite company Skykraft to facilitate the launch of their handmade payload. It will share a ride to space on a satellite bus as part of the 'Skyride' rideshare service. Mr Uscinski said the purpose of the mission was to launch a payload their team had developed over the last few months. "I'm very excited. It's not everyday you can say you've put something up into space," he said. "We are still building our new rocket engine, but we want to make sure its components can handle the extreme environments of space. "On this launch we are putting up just one of the valves that controls the fuel flowing to the engine... this is our 'payload', and has been integrated into Skykraft's satellite. "To have secured a launch for June this year is very exciting and the culmination of many years of hard work and determinations." In 2021, Valiant was awarded $200,000 by the Australian Space Agency as part of the Moon to Mars Initiative, which allowed the company to develop its VS-1 in-space thruster for the growing small satellite market. Traditionally, these need lots of chemicals to operate in space, but by using non-toxic and readily available propellants, Valiant aims to improve safety and make satellite launches easier. Mr Uscinski said the Skyraft launch would provide the company with valuable information to help them continue developing their rocket, with the hope of launching their own in the future. "We hope to test the valve in space and see how well it performs compared to our expectations," he said. "We expect we will gain valuable data on how well it can seal the pressure inside of it against the vacuum of space, how quickly it can open, as well as how reliable it is."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/7b371496-e2e5-452c-9937-cccc73e6239e.JPG/r0_459_1632_1381_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg