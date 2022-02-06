news, local-news, doctor, health, hospital, covid, care, intern, public, emergency

REDLAND Hospital has received five of the state's 56 rural generalist interns as part of the latest junior doctor intake. Interns have been recruited across 20 Queensland hospitals and will complete their rounds in medicine, surgery and emergency medicine, plus elective terms in other specialised areas. The latest intake at Redland Hospital mirrors previous years, with five rural generalists also brought on-board in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Logan Hospital has received 39 interns, but none were earmarked for Beaudesert Hospital. That is despite 795 junior doctors, including 56 rural generalists, joining the frontline in January. Scenic Rim MP John Krause said some of the doctors should have been deployed to the area, given that the hospital only had an on-call doctor for after-hours emergencies. "As late as November, I was assured in a meeting with local health officials that there was a plan, to start in early 2022, to bring more doctor coverage to Beaudesert through recruitment of junior doctors," he said. Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the junior doctors had worked very hard and were launching their careers at the perfect time. "These junior doctors represent the next generation of frontline health workers," she said. "I'm grateful they are joining our health system at a time when COVID-19 is placing immense pressure on our hospitals and workforce. "The pandemic has shone a light on the importance of health care workers. "It's a challenging but rewarding job and I have no doubt our newest recruits will thrive under the guidance of our respected clinicians." COVID has hit the public health system hard in recent weeks, with 6048 health service and Queensland Ambulance workers out of action at one point in January, either as a COVID close contact or positive case. Ms D'Ath said the rural generalist pathway provided targeted training so interns could continue in the field or branch out into other areas of medicine. "It's wonderful to see so many interns showing an interest in rural and remote health care," she said. Graduate nurses will be taken on at the state's hospitals in February. Read more local news here

