POLICE are investigating an armed robbery at a Loganholme pawn shop where a man is alleged to have stolen cash while armed with a knife. CCTV of the incident on January 12 shows the man, dressed in high-vis and wearing a bucket hat, jumping the counter and raiding the store's cash register in broad daylight. Police allege he threatened a 37-year-old employee during the robbery before making off with stolen cash towards a neighbouring gym. The man is described as Caucasian, about 154cm tall with a slim build. Police say the pawn shop employee and customers, including a 33-year-old woman and her two young daughters, were unharmed during the incident. CCTV footage has been released to the public and anyone who can help identify the man is urged to come forward. It comes as police appeal for information about break-ins across the bayside area and Brisbane late last year. Police allege two men robbed a convenience store on Bluebell Street at Alexandra Hills about 3.30am on Sunday, November 28. They are alleged to have stolen thousands of dollars of cigarettes before fleeing the scene in a stolen car. Earlier that morning, about 2.30am, the pair had also attempted to break into a store on Outlook Avenue at Thornlands but were unable to gain entry. The stolen car was captured on CCTV at a Birkdale petrol station about 1.30am the same morning. Police say they fled the scene without paying and the stolen car was located abandoned on Lachlan Street at Birkdale the following day. The man captured on camera is described as Caucasian, with a slim build, short dark hair and a tattoo on the back of his left calf. Anyone with information is urged to contact police. Read more local news here

