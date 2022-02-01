news, local-news, weather, heatwave, redlands, logan, scenic rim, humid, hot

UPDATE 3.30pm Power companies brace for potentially record breaking outages as the Bureau of Meteorology warns of a low-intensity heatwave bringing thunderstorms across the south-east on Wednesday and Thursday. This afternoon, the Bureau issued a severe thunderstorm warning as a small but strong thunderstorm developed near Logan moves towards the bayside, with possible damaging winds and heavy rainfall. South-east Queenslanders have been urged to take it easy on power usage as a heatwave takes a toll on electricity grids and storms approach. The hot and humid conditions with temperatures in the low 30s feeling like 40 degrees could see a record demand for power today and tomorrow across the eastern seaboard. Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said power companies would work to reduce demand, with big industrial users asked to reduce power during the expected peak. "While we are working with major electricity users to manage demand, households can also take simple steps to help like turning off devices that are on standby and other appliances where it is safe to do so during the evening peak," he said. "Essential services such as hospitals, transport networks, ports, airports and other key infrastructure will stay online. "It is possible that Queensland's previous record demand of 10,044MW will be exceeded on either today or tomorrow. EARLIER 11.00am Redland residents will be turning on the aircon and staying inside for the last week of the school holidays as the Bureau of Meteorology warns a heatwave will bring humid conditions, feeling like 40 degrees. On Tuesday, the Redlands can expect maximum temperatures of 33 degrees, with tops of 35 at Logan and 36 for the Scenic Rim. Tomorrow's temperatures remain in the low 30s, with rain expected. BoM atmospheric scientist Brooke Pagel said the low-intensity heatwave would bring hot and humid conditions over Tuesday and Wednesday. "We've got a trough that is sitting a little bit west and slowly shifting east," she said. "That is bringing tropical moisture down to south-east Queensland. "We've also got west to north-westerly winds which are usually quite dry and hot, so that's where we're getting the heat from, and also humidity because it's pushing that tropical moisture in." Ms Pagel said the humidity and rain to come would make the high temperatures feel even warmer at about 40 degrees. "It's a little bit above average temperatures for now, which happens a lot during the summer, but the unusual part is the humidity," Ms Pagel said. "Generally, with a heatwave, it's just really dry, but with humidity, there's a lot of moisture in the air, so you will feel those higher temperatures like 40 degrees. "Rain is forecast tomorrow for the Redlands, Logan and Beaudesert, about 20-40ml, but we're not quite sure yet the severity of those thunderstorms." Ms Pagel said conditions would cool down towards the end of the week as showers ease up, but that it will be important for people to do their best to stay cool. "Stay hydrated, stay indoors as much as you can and keep an eye on your elderly and your neighbours as well," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39XqhrgY6riNnQBs6VEtc8R/e97c9fa3-8df5-4443-b76e-8ca304636b71.jpg/r2_67_967_612_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg