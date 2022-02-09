Faith Lutheran College Redlands principal Shane Altmann studied teaching 1986 - 1989 at Armidale Teacher's College in NSW. He began teaching at a small independent Christian school in country NSW. Both of these institutions were very community focused environments who, at the time, were asking, 'Why?'. Each in their own way questioned current practice to ensure that it aligned with what was best for students. This laid a platform for the overarching theme of Shane's teaching and leadership career, that is to question what he was doing and come up with better solutions for students. Moving to Noosa's Good Shepherd Lutheran College in 1994, Shane taught Middle Primary and Early Years classes before moving back to NSW where he became interested in Middle Schooling and began teaching students from Years 7 to 9. He was energised by the idea of bringing constructivist pedagogies, common in primary classes, into the secondary setting and breaking down traditional faculty barriers to create meaningful integrated and connected experiences for adolescent learners. Moving to a large P-12 Lutheran College in Perth, WA, in 2004, Shane eventually took on the position of Head of Middle School and grew in his capacity to lead teams of educators into creating learning environments and experiences that focused on students' individual needs. Shane became Principal of St James Lutheran College in Hervey Bay in 2009, leading innovative best practice to grow the school from primary to secondary. This college in 2010 was the first school in Australia to provide students with 24/7 devices, every Year 8 student was issued with an Apple iPod which they could use at home or at school. This drive to be student focused, create programs and environments that integrate technology and pedagogical best practice into a strong community environment continued as Shane took on the role of Principal at Faith Lutheran College Redlands in 2017, where he still serves. With a vision to grow an energised learning community the work continues.

Faith principal has a student driven focus

With a vision to grow an energised learning community the work continues.