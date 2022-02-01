news, local-news, crime, court, theft, drugs, police, island, redlands, logan

THEFT and drug offences have made up a large portion of the almost 7000 crimes reported in the Redlands across the past 12 months. Police data has revealed Capalaba and Cleveland were the city's hardest hit by crime in the year to February 2022, recording 2478 offences between them. Theft, excluding unlawful entry, made up more than a quarter of all offences in the Redlands during the same period. Drug crimes came in next on the list, with 961 offences recorded, followed by traffic offences (748) and other property damage (652). Crime on Russell and Macleay islands was up on the previous 12 months, with a combined 523 offences reported, many of those drug-related. Overall, Redlands had fewer offences than Logan, Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Russell Island resident Greg Hartay-Szabo said he expected the island's police presence to increase in-line with population growth. "As the population rises and the density increases, you expect more police, as you would on the mainland," he said. "I think that has been a bit sluggish." The state government announced in December that 280 police recruits were expected to graduate from the academy early this year. Police recruiting superintendent Josef Jaramazovic said an increase in recruits would make a difference to all Queensland residents. "As our state continues to grow, so does the need for our policing services," he said. "The additional number of recruits training at the moment will ensure we continue to meet the challenges of the future." Mr Hartay-Szabo said a lack of surveillance at the Russell Island ferry terminal was a concern for locals leaving their cars parked for long periods of time. "We would have expected four years ago when the CCTV camera campaign started ... to see more cameras installed to increase the feeling of security for the community," he said. "That is important when cars are left at the jetty overnight or for many hours when people are working on the mainland. That is a priority I would like to see. "Speed monitoring or enforcement is a problem still. There are a lot of complaints from residents about wildlife casualties as a result." CrimeStoppers was contacted for comment. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/de144806-6533-4723-b646-c1a41324ad6d.JPG/r0_430_6016_3829_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg