news, local-news, lunchbox, back to school, healthy, pediatric dietician nutricionist, Jessica Darmenia

As south-east Queensland families prepare to head back to school, A Redlands dietician is helping parents find healthy lunchbox options to fuel their kids in the classroom and the playground. Redland Hospital pediatric dietician nutritionist Jessica Darmenia said providing kids with healthy lunches would set them up for life. "Healthy lunch boxes help children develop lifelong healthy eating habits and can help children develop an understanding of the importance of eating a variety of whole foods," she said "Including children in preparing a healthy lunchbox can help to teach them about the relationships between food, growth and development and how to make appropriate food choices." Ms Darmenia said it was important for lunchboxes to include foods from all the key food groups, fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy products, grains or cereals and meats or alternatives, as well as a bottle of cold water. "Regular intake of high energy and sugar foods can lead to weight gain and may lead to future oral health problems such as tooth decay and poor attention span or reduced concentration levels throughout the day," she said. "Cut up fresh fruit to make it easier for children to eat, include fresh vegetable sticks (carrots, capsicum, cucumber) with a dip of choice, use wholegrain or wholemeal breads or wraps and use lean meats in sandwiches such as chicken strips or tuna to avoid processed meats." She said there were many ways to make sure lunch boxes stayed cool throughout hot school days. "Use an insulated lunch box or lunch bag with a freezer pack with a freezer brick or frozen bottle of water to keep items cold," Ms Darmenia said. "Make your lunches ahead of time and keep in the fridge until you are ready to leave for school, and keep your lunchbox in your school bag and make sure it is in the shade."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/b8d7722d-ea41-4641-a4a8-9adf47c55912.jpeg/r0_198_750_622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg