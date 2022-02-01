news, local-news, ave, katie noonan, rpac

Katie Noonan returns to the spotlight at the Redland Performing Arts Centre with Australian Vocal Ensemble, delivering its Tumbling Like Stars concert at 8pm on February 25. Ms Noonan is a multi-platinum, five times ARIA award winning artist working in an a cappella vocal quartet comprising mezzo-soprano Fiona Campbell (Perth), tenor Andrew Goodwin (Sydney) and bass-baritone Andrew O'Connor (Sydney). The quartet presents the David Malouf song cycle which showcases Australian composers, alongside new arrangements of Renaissance and Baroque greats Bach, Handel and Tomas Luis de Victoria. "There is nothing like AVÉ in Australia. An elite chamber vocal ensemble of international excellence, but one that is warm and welcoming to all. We will champion new Australian works on every tour, engage with our First Nations communities at every concert and we plan to engage with local community choirs as our touring continues," Ms Noonan said. "I want to illustrate Queensland's creative leadership by establishing Australia's only professional classical vocal quartet. I believe it is vital to use the human voice to tell the stories of our time and place, and to encourage our audiences to use their voice." Dame Quentin Bryce said the imagination, ideas and magic of AVE were hallmarks of Katie Noonan's contribution to cultural life. "Sparkling, enriching, inclusive in every sense, again and again she amazes with her capacity to translate dreams into reality, captivating us with the way she lifts our hearts, taps into our emotions, laughter, sometimes a raw nerve or two, an awakening, with generosity in spades," Dame Bryce said. Katie has proven herself one of Australia's most hardworking, versatile and prolific artists, spanning diverse genres, leading from the front as an artistic director, from the stage as an acclaimed performer and from behind the scenes, nurturing fellow performers and programmers. She has performed for royalty, national and international leaders, and blazed a trail for young women artists. Music, for her, is a lifelong lesson and a means to change the world. "We aim to create an unparalleled musical experience for audience members - a chance to explore new Australian composers, a chance for audiences to find their own voice and a chance to hear Indigenous songs of their own country alongside late Renaissance and Baroque masterpieces and brand new works,"Ms Noonan said. Works have been commissioned from Richard Tognetti, Iain Grandage, Stephen Leek, David Hirschfelder, Connor D'Netto, Thomas Green, Alice Humphries, Zac Hurren, Anne Cawrse, Jessica Wells and Robert Davidson. Tickets are $34 - $42 and can be booked by calling the RPAC Box Office on 3829 8131 or visiting rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/1eb813ff-d53a-4671-b38a-feba3151a9d8.jpeg/r2_269_5262_3241_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Vocal quartet brings the classics and new Australian works