THOUSANDS of Redlands and Logan homes have been hit by power outages today as the state's Energy Minister calls on households to cut down on appliance use amid heatwave conditions. People across south-east Queensland are being asked to reduce their energy consumption during peak times by running air-conditioners at higher temperatures and pulling the plug on some appliances. The state could set a new record for power demand today or tomorrow, with temperatures predicted to soar above 40 degrees in parts of the state. It comes amid unplanned outages at Queensland generators, including the Callide C power station near Biloela. More than 3000 Redlands Energex customers were without power this morning, while more than 13,000 people in Logan were affected this afternoon. Powerlink chief executive Paul Simshauser said people were encouraged to reduce their energy consumption where safe to do so. "By reducing electricity use at home and in your workplace, the community can help ensure that power system security is maintained in Queensland," he said. "Unfortunately, Queensland has several large generators undergoing emergency maintenance which has reduced available supply. " ... It is important to note emergency services and other priority groups such as hospitals and nursing homes will be given priority access to electricity supply to ensure that crucial services are available." Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said Queensland's previous record demand of 10,044MW, set in 2019, would be exceeded today or tomorrow. "While we are working with major electricity users to manage demand, households can also take simple steps to help like turning off devices that are on standby and other appliances where it is safe to do so during the evening peak," he said. "Essential services such as hospitals, transport networks, ports, airports and other key infrastructure will stay online." Opposition energy spokesman Pat Weir has slammed calls for residents to switch off appliances. "We now have the government telling Queenslanders not to use their air conditioning or clothes dryers on one of the hottest days of the year," he said. "Today's revelations prove the Minister has always had no plan to provide secure electricity access for Queenslanders." Energex was contacted for comment. Read more local news here

