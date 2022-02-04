news, local-news, dave flatley, department of agriculture and fisheries, redland research facility, farming, crops

If doing what you love is not considered work, Dave Flatley has never worked a day in his life. The 55-year-old from Logan Village farm supervisor for the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is celebrating 40 years at the Redland Research Facility. Mr Flatley's passion for farming started on a cattle property in New South Wales. After moving to the Redlands, he took part in the agriculture program at Cleveland State High School and started work at the facility in 1982 at just 15-years-old. "I love the farming life, growing plants, crops, and doing all types of research work," Mr Flatley said. "I've always been a keen gardener and this job was just designed for me because that's what I love doing." He now works as a farm supervisor, maintaining the research facility's site, its research projects and natural resources. After four decades, Mr Flatley has not lost his enthusiasm for farming and research, which he credited to the diversity of the projects. "Because we're doing research, we can be growing any sort of crop known," he said. "When I started Redlands was a farming district, we had farms all over Wellington Point, Cleveland, Redland Bay, and we did a lot of small crops. "This has changed over the years, to amenity horticulture, flowers and nursery work, and now we do a bit of anything. "As much as I enjoy the job, it's the people I'm working with who I enjoy just as much." Mr Flatley and a co-worker also set up a program with the Cleveland Special School to get students some work experience. "We give them work to do and teach them how to do things to help with their transition out of school life and into the real world. "The kids and the teachers get so much out of it but we do as well so it's very rewarding." He won a Client Service Award for the community project. Taking Mr Flatley's 40 years of work full circle, he is training up a Cleveland State High School graduate at the facility. He said he said he was looking forward to many more years to come. "I've clocked up 40 years and I'm not in a hurry to go anywhere," Mr Flatley said. "I'm pretty proud of it, it's been a long haul and I still love it as much as the day I started."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/f64022e0-ccf1-4b99-8a9b-5ef479d3e2d7.jpg/r13_541_4121_2862_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg