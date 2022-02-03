news, local-news, redland satellite hospital, Premier annastacia palaszczuk, Kim richards, mark robinson, covid, omicron

As work begins on the Redland Satellite Hospital, Redlands MP Kim Richards says it will bring "important health services" to the area. The state government announced Hutchinson builders had begun work on the $40 million project at Weinam Creek last week. It is expected to be completed and operational in 2023. However, Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson says it is too little, too late for Redland Hospital staff dealing with the Omicron surge. The Redland Satellite Hospital will include services in community health, ambulatory and low acuity day therapy, such as renal dialysis, chemotherapy, complex wound management, urgent care for minor injury and illness, and outpatient activities. Redlands MP Kim Richards said the Weinam Creek Priority Development Area facility was one of seven to be established in Queensland under a $256 million project. "It will bring important health services closer to home for many Redlanders, and particularly those living on our Southern Moreton Bay Islands," she said. "The Satellite Hospitals Program will also support up to 773 jobs during construction, critical for our economic recovery." Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the project aimed to invest in both health and infrastructure. "It's about creating jobs, increasing the capacity of our health system, and strengthening the economy - all vital to our COVID-19 economic recovery plan," she said. "Satellite hospitals will take pressure off our health system by easing the demand on major hospitals and also support hundreds of jobs for Queenslanders." Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said the money would have been better spent on an Intensive Care Unit at Redland Hospital, with health staff unable to keep up with rising Omicron cases. "We had not a single intensive care bed when COVID hit and no capacity at Redland Hospital to respond to those who were seriously ill," he said. "We've had two years to build a whole new ICU so that right now we would be ready for the Omicron wave, but we are not. "Annastacia Palaszczuk has put lives at risk and has not kept Redlanders safe by ignoring medical experts who suggested to build an ICU." He said as cases continued to rise, proper facilities to treat COVID patients should have been prioritised over the Satellite Hospital. "If this wave turns out to be more severe than we are anticipating, we have nothing to combat it at Redlands hospital other than a temporary tent," Mr Robinson said. "We should have an ICU operating there already, but instead, we have an external temporary solution. "With winter coming, we would generally have flu case presentations at the hospital, but we've got something worse than that with Omicron and we're not ready for it."

