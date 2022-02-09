With more than 20 years' experience in positions in both single sex and co-educational environments, spanning all age groups, Kate Mortimer is honoured to serve as the second principal of Sheldon College. She is passionate about empowering academic leaders to ensure education is individualised and that every student finds success. Ms Mortimer has found in Sheldon College a school that resonates with her personal ethos. Having relocated from Adelaide in December, she is new to Redland City but is already enjoying all that it has to offer. Reflecting on the school she is now leading, Ms Mortimer said, "Sheldon College is a school with bold ideas, creative energy and an intentional focus on supporting and empowering every student to reach their potential. "Relationships are at the heart of what we do, and we value the importance of authentic and strong connections between our staff and students. "Our teaching must reflect evidence-based strategies and data informed decisions." As Principal, Ms Mortimer aims to drive pedagogical innovation, bring new and additional measures of support to student's work through ATAR, champion student wellbeing and advance key partnerships to ensure students have every opportunity to be 'future ready'. Outside of her educational leadership background, Ms Mortimer is an accomplished athlete having been a five-time NSW state champion in the Open Women's Surf Boat and a dual national champion. She is also a dedicated cyclist and travelled to Italy and France on numerous occasions to challenge herself on Europe's toughest climbs. Importantly, she is now a member of the Redlands Cycling and Multisport Club and is enjoying riding with the locals and exploring the Redlands. Sheldon College is an independent college committed to providing a quality education for all students in a safe, secure learning environment and abides by its philosophy, the 3L's of teaching - Love, Laughter and Learning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/a5c5c1ee-ab8d-46e2-a96d-0bcf9cd8eb79.jpg/r0_293_5760_3547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sheldon College resonates with new principal

Significance: Sheldon College principal Kate Mortimer values authentic and strong connections within the college community. Photo: Supplied With more than 20 years' experience in positions in both single sex and co-educational environments, spanning all age groups, Kate Mortimer is honoured to serve as the second principal of Sheldon College.

She is passionate about empowering academic leaders to ensure education is individualised and that every student finds success.

Sheldon College is a school with bold ideas, creative energy and an intentional focus on supporting and empowering every student to reach their potential, Sheldon College principal Kate Mortimer Ms Mortimer has found in Sheldon College a school that resonates with her personal ethos.

Having relocated from Adelaide in December, she is new to Redland City but is already enjoying all that it has to offer. Reflecting on the school she is now leading, Ms Mortimer said, "Sheldon College is a school with bold ideas, creative energy and an intentional focus on supporting and empowering every student to reach their potential.

"Relationships are at the heart of what we do, and we value the importance of authentic and strong connections between our staff and students.

"Our teaching must reflect evidence-based strategies and data informed decisions." As Principal, Ms Mortimer aims to drive pedagogical innovation, bring new and additional measures of support to student's work through ATAR, champion student wellbeing and advance key partnerships to ensure students have every opportunity to be 'future ready'. Outside of her educational leadership background, Ms Mortimer is an accomplished athlete having been a five-time NSW state champion in the Open Women's Surf Boat and a dual national champion.

She is also a dedicated cyclist and travelled to Italy and France on numerous occasions to challenge herself on Europe's toughest climbs.

Importantly, she is now a member of the Redlands Cycling and Multisport Club and is enjoying riding with the locals and exploring the Redlands. Sheldon College is an independent college committed to providing a quality education for all students in a safe, secure learning environment and abides by its philosophy, the 3L's of teaching - Love, Laughter and Learning.

SHARE