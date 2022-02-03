Citipointe Christian College enrolment contract under review

news, local-news,

STATE Education Minister Grace Grace says a review is underway into Citipointe Christian College's "unacceptable" enrolment contract that demands families denounce homosexuality and subscribe to traditional gender roles. The Redland City Bulletin has heard from 'upset' parents in the Redlands who send their children to the school. One parent, who agreed to speak with us if we did not name them, told the Bulletin the contract was a 'slap in the face' to all reasonably minded parents. "We don't have much choice to sign; otherwise, we have to uproot our children and cause them more emotional stress," the parent said. Capalaba MP Don Brown said he thought the contract was 'appalling'. "These enrolment contracts are abhorrent, deeply hurtful and they have no place in our society," he said. "I am glad the education minister and the state government more broadly are investigating these, frankly disturbing contracts." Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said the Queensland education system is better for allowing families the choice to educate their children at a Catholic, Independent or a Government school. "In terms of the specifics of contracts that schools may enter into, the specific wording should always be phrased in a way that is consistent with anti-discrimination laws," he said. "I believe the Principal of Citipointe has addressed the concerns of the public and given assurances that it is not the intent of the College to discriminate against anyone and that the College has a fine record in that regard." Citipointe reportedly sought legal advice before issuing the contracts and principal Brian Mulherin insisted that 350 families had been consulted about the contracts over the previous 14 months. "All these families acknowledged our Christian ethos as the basis for the education of their children," he said in a video statement on Tuesday night. A religious discrimination bill is currently before federal parliament.

