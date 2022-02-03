news, local-news, care, work, government, election, votes, payment, tax, union

THE federal Labor opposition and local social workers have blasted the Morrison government over its aged care cash bonuses, claiming the move is an attempt to buy votes ahead of the election. Bowman candidate Donisha Duff said the $400 payments, which will be gifted to workers in February and May this year, did nothing to address underfunding and workforce problems in the sector. The issue has great importance in the Redlands due to its older population and many aged care homes, with 28 facilities located across the city. A Carina aged care worker, who asked only to go by Joey, said the bonuses looked like an election ploy and believed the move showed the Morrison government was out of touch with the sector. "Aged care workers want appropriate pay relevant to the work they are doing, especially in these tough conditions," he said. "If aged care workers were paid what they should be paid, we would be worth a lot more than that." The Australian Council of Social Service called for fairer tax cuts, questioning the big breaks afforded to high-income earners while the aged care sector received one-off payments. "It beggars belief that the government, in Minister (Jane) Hume's statement, claims decent pay in aged care is unaffordable when they plan to give away $16 billion a year in high-end tax cuts," it said in a statement. "The Royal Commission recommended billions more funding than the government has so far delivered." Bowman LNP candidate Henry Pike said the federal government had already invested a record $17.7 billion in aged care in response to the Royal Commission. "This includes specific initiatives to support wages, including a bonus for nurses to assist in raising the quality of care," he said. "The Health Services Union and the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation have filed claims with the Fair Work Commission to vary the three awards which cover most aged care workers in Australia. "Decisions on wages are made by the Fair Work Commission, independently of government." COVID has run through the aged care sector, with more than 560 deaths recorded in homes across Australia since Omicron's arrival. Joey said aged care workers were crying out for a wage increase and needed the government to help the sector. "They are willing to say what heroes we are and how much of a good job that we do, but we don't get a proper liveable wage," he said. "The Morrison government needs to reassess how much-aged care workers are worth. I personally live on $23.90 an hour. "Workers are worth a lot more than that. We do such a hard job at the moment, especially with the virus." Ms Duff said the payments were an insult to workers and questioned their timing with an election looming, as the second $400 bonus was to be handed out in May. "Two payments on the eve of an election are a band-aid solution that proves the Morrison government cares more about their own political hide than hard-working Australians," she said. "We know we have an ageing population, and we need to be doing all we can to attract more people into the aged care sector." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/e8bf4bcb-e0b7-4f1e-acab-e6a2e49c9021.jpg/r0_205_6289_3758_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg