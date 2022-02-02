community, music, tiktok, redlands, song, track, streaming, single, apps

VICTORIA Point musician Aislinn Sharp will release a new music video this month for her 2021 single Red Red Bike. The track features contributions from Melbourne music director PattyBoomba and Brisbane producer Stuart Stuart, whose credits include The Veronicas and Sheppard. The summertime anthem is available on music streaming apps and is about resilience and overcoming obstacles. Ms Sharp, who has released a host of other songs recently including Phone and Matter, said she was excited about the video's YouTube premiere on February 18. The music video showcases local BMX stunt rider Jett Beattie, who Ms Sharp met while training at the gym. "He is a local from the Redlands ... and he had already done a commercial for a car manufacturer and was just getting into that kind of work," she said. "The song is literally about falling off your bike and getting back up again, but it also has a resilience theme. "We are all trying to get back up again, especially after COVID." The songstress has also released a TikTok dance video to support Sunshine Coast triathlete Alexa Leary, who was left in a critical condition with severe head injuries after a training accident last year. Ms Sharp said she felt inspired after seeing the triathlete's story. "Alexa is now back home and she has started to slowly get back into training her swimming and running, but not the bike riding yet," she said. "To help support Alexa's movement, I collaborated with a couple of dancers to make a dance routine for my song Red Red Bike. "If people feel inspired by Alexa's story, they can share the video or learn, record and post their own versions onto social media with #moveforlex and #redredbikechallenge. "Obviously you would never plan for something like this to happen, but seeing her story last year I felt really inspired." Ms Sharp's music video is due for release on Friday, February 18. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/257cecf2-0526-42af-9e4f-91725be1729b.jpg/r0_304_4624_2917_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg