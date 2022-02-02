news, local-news, weather, storms, rain, forecast, bom, update, hail, wind

REDLANDS and Logan residents are being warned of storms moving through south-east Queensland this afternoon. The Weather Bureau has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds. Parts of Logan have been included in the immediate threat area as a cell moves towards the east. It is expected to affect some areas by 4pm. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to move their car undercover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items and never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. The radar shows a rain band hovering over Redlands, Brisbane and Logan this afternoon. The forecast is for 35-60mm of rain on Thursday. Read more local news here

