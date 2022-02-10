news, local-news, william ross park, upgrade, council, budget, redland city, cleveland, playground, picnic

After budget delays halted plans for improvements to Cleveland's William Ross Park, an upgrade five years in the making is underway. Redland City Council announced draft plans for an upgrade to William Ross Park in 2017, detailed designs were expected to be completed by the end of the year and the park completed by late 2018. Final plans were completed and works began on February 2, 2022. A Council spokesperson said projects were prioritised depending on the available budget. "With 225 play spaces in our parks, Council has an extensive asset management program for park renewals and upgrades," she said. "Most projects are not completed in the same year as concept design, as they need to go through detailed design approval before being submitted for budget." Funds were set aside in the 2021 Redland City Council budget to ensure the park's completion in 2022. It is expected to be open to the public by late March. Mayor Karen Williams said the park's renewal would improve existing facilities to encourage residents and tourists to stay longer. "In planning the upgrade, residents told Council that better connections and improved accessibility were vital," she said. "I am delighted that plans show new pathways across and around the park, which will make it a little easier for everyone to enjoy this space. Some of the new features are picnic facilities, including seating, a shelter and table and a water bubbler, an upgrade to the play equipment, a learn-to-ride bike track and more pathways around and throughout the park. The upgrades accommodate toddlers with primary play and climbing units, slides, a basket swing, and a spinner toy to make the park more inclusive. Existing basketball half-courts will also be renewed. Koala Action Group president Debbie Pointing expressed concerns the 2017 draft plans would impact on prime koala habitat, with an immature tree expected to be removed to make space for a miniature basketball court. Council assured KAG this was not the case, and Ms Pointing has since said she would support the upgrade so long as the habitat was maintained. "Our group supports the beautifying of parks for all ages and abilities. However, we have serious concerns with the overdevelopment of some of these green spaces and do not accept that the removal of trees should ever be a consideration," Ms Pointing said. "With small lot housing developments being approved all over the Redlands, urban koalas rely more than ever on these parks to use as linkage corridors between habitats and as safe places to feed, rest and breed. "KAG believes that this is not always considered when Council design these play spaces in parks and can result in obstacles being constructed that can impede the free movement of koalas." The Council spokesperson said all trees in the area would be retained and an additional tree would be planted at the bike track.

