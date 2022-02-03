news, local-news, wild about harry, jonathon welch, musical melodies 2022, redland performing arts centre, February 23

Redland Performing Arts Centre will open its 2022 Musical Melodies concert series with ARIA, Logie and Helpmann award winner Jonathon Welch AM. Welch will take to the RPAC stage for the first time to pay tribute to the life and music of one of Welsh tenors and comedian, Sir Harry Secombe onat 11am on February 23. Welch made his debut with Dame Joan Sutherland at the Sydney Opera House in the Merry Widow (1988) for Opera Australia and has since performed extensively alongside singers, directors and conductors including k.d. lang, Baz Lurhmann and Richard Bonynge. He is most recently known for his work creating choirs for the homeless and disadvantaged and was the subject of the television documentary Choir of Hard Knocks. Secombe's hits include Love, This is My Song, Vienna City of My Dreams, Bless this House, Love is a Many Splendored Thing, I Believe and If I Ruled the World. Having grown up in the '60s and '70s listening to the classical music his mother loved to play at home, Welch said he was greatly influenced by operatic tenors popular during that time. Harry Secombe was a favourite. "So many of the songs that I studied as a young tenor were the great ballads and pop hits that Harry Secombe made famous, and I always dreamt that one day I would be able to sing them with the beautiful phrasing, expression and brilliant tone that he always imbued in his recordings," Welch said. The show will be packed with interesting stories and stunning renditions of the Secpmbe's greatest hits. Tickets for seniors/pensioners start at $25. Book on rpac.com.au or phone 3829 8131 (booking fees are $6 online and $5 by phone per transaction). The remaining concerts in the series include mambo Italiano featuring the music of Dean Martin, Bobby Darin and Frank Sinatraat 2pm on April 9; The Broadway I Love featuring Roy Best and Alison Jones at 11am on June 1; The songs of the greatest piano men with Bradley Mc Caw playing the music of Elton John, Marc Cohn, Nat King Cole, Billy Joel and Ray Charles at 11am on July 6; The Seven Sopranos presenting songs and arias at 11am on October 19; Swing Into Christmas with Franky Smart and the Sweet Thunder Jazz Orchestra at 2pm on December 3. Full details are on rpac.com.au or request a Musical Melodies program at the box office..

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/40cee7f1-0092-4723-b770-5852809b4bcd.jpeg/r434_186_1550_817_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Jonathon Welch will open RPAC's 2022 Musical Melodies series