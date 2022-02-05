news, local-news, property, real estate, treehouse, 68 howlett road capalaba, leslie harrison dam, view, house

A spectacular treehouse property built by engineers has sold for almost $2 million at Capalaba. The property at 68 Howlett Road overlooking the Leslie Harrison Dam with a train-inspired bridge connecting two dwellings sold for $1.925 million in November. With five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two-car spaces, the back deck of the house has stunning views of the dam. McGrath Bayside sales manager Justin Murray said the bridge connecting the dwellings was inspired by the Kuranda Scenic Railway. "The standout features are definitely the Kuranda Train corridor which links the front to the back of the house," Mr Murray said. "The previous owners always wanted to go on the Kuranda Train but could never do it because they were always working on managing projects as engineers. "So they thought let's build an engineer house in the rain forest and we'll connect it with the Kuranda train, so they based the suspended bridge walkway off of that. "Every day, they would wake up at the back of the house and walk through the corridor to the original dwelling which they used as their home office." Mr Murray said the couple was always conscious of the area they were building in and designed it to benefit the environment. "They were also heavy environmentalists, so they took all of those things into account when building into the rainforest pocket." "It was designed to take in the view from the Leslie Harrison Dam, and there's just so much wildlife in that little corridor right at your windows, and especially the deck at the back overlooking the dam, it's as good as it gets. "There's nothing the same in the area. We won't see anything like this again." Mr Murray said the Bayside property market was looking strong in 2022 and expected population growth to drive the market. "This year itself, I think there might be a bit of a slowdown in the frenzy but not in the market prices," he said. "This is because I believe there's going to be not one but two interest rates this year... and during federal elections, things tend to slow down. "But these will not dampen the market because there's a lot of people still trying to come in here and that's going to continue for the next few years."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/8a20035f-eb81-4d0d-8b26-60565aa57670.jpg/r5_105_2042_1256_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg